NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The heads of two federal agencies that investigated the deadly power outages in Texas said it was a wake-up call for everyone. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) made a number of recommendations to prevent the outages from happening again. The Department of State Health Services said 210 people in Texas died in February after numerous power plants failed because of bitter cold temperatures or they couldn’t access fuel to operate. Wind turbines also froze. Earlier this year, the Texas legislature passed laws to address the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO