Titans look to bounce back in Seattle

By Cory Curtis
WKRN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After an extremely disappointing 25 point opening loss, things only get tougher for the Titans with a trip to Seattle Sunday to face the Seahawks (1-0). “I think the response has been good.” said head coach Mike Vrabel. “I think the message has been, ‘Let’s stop trying to be perfect.’ We are never going to be perfect in anything that we do, but we are just looking for some precision. Be precise, play fast, play aggressive, play sound, physical, but we have to lose this mentality of perfection that is never attainable.”

