CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In the elections no one wanted, Canada is tilting towards the status quo | David Moscrop

By David Moscrop
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiV5y_0c0sqR9z00
From left: the Liberal leader, Justin Trudeau; the NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh; and the Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole. Photograph: Reuters

On 20 September, Canada’s general election will end. Throughout the campaign, the governing Liberals, led by Justin Trudeau, and the opposition Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole, have been neck and neck, trading the lead within the margin of error. The next closest party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), trails 10 points behind. A close seat count and a handful of tight races could mean days before the final results are known.

From the first day of the campaign, the country faced an important yet unnecessary election : important because the issues at stake are monumental – climate policy, pandemic management and recovery, childcare, healthcare, housing, the overdose crisis, Indigenous reconciliation, and much more; unnecessary because the government could have kept governing. But the Liberals had a minority government and they wanted a majority. Trudeau claimed parliament was toxic. It wasn’t . And if the governing side had trouble passing legislation, it was due more to their poor management of the House of Commons than opposition intransigence, even given a handful of holdups. So off to the races the country went.

At times, the contest seemed like a low-stakes affair. But while the campaigns were often superficial, uninspired beyond culture war sabre-rattling and America-lite attack ads, and particularly irritating during a pandemic in which the country would be better off with the government governing, there was still plenty of substance – if you looked hard enough.

The parties had duelling climate change plans. The NDP’s was cast as ambitious but implausible with emissions to be cut to 50% below 2005 levels in the next nine years; the Liberals’ inadequate but incrementally better than before, and eminently doable at a 40-45% reduction; and the Conservatives’s unclear and gimmicky, including a personal low-carbon savings account that would operate like a loyalty-card programme consumers pay into when purchasing hydrocarbon-based fuels, and from which they can draw to pay for more environmentally friendly purchases.

On housing, no party stood out as the one to solve soaring prices, which have driven up rents and put ownership out of reach for millions. But the issue cuts across municipal, provincial and federal jurisdiction, and the national government can only do so much. It’s an absolute dumpster fire. Each party talked about building new homes while the NDP offered a rental subsidy for those who spend more than 30% of their income on rent; the Conservatives promised to tie municipal transit funding to cities building more dense housing along transit routes; and the Liberals promised billions into an accelerator fund – an application-based fund for cities to rapidly build more housing – alongside their own gimmicky tax-free home-buying account and rent-to-own scheme.

Canada faces a healthcare crisis driven by underfunding and limits to what is covered by provincial public insurance programmes, through which dental, mental health, vision and prescription drugs are typically not covered. The Liberals promised $6bn CAD in funding for backlogs and money for online medical appointments and other virtual health initiatives, along with the early outline of a federally funded drug care insurance plan they’ve been promising for decades. The Conservatives promised stable funding, $60bn CAD more over the next decade and a boost to 6% for the fixed-rate transfer of health funds from the federal government to the provinces each year. The NDP promised a drug care plan for everyone by 2022 and dental care for uninsured folks making less than $90,000 CAD a year.

The platforms were packed, if firmly within the liberal, free-market order. No one wanted to upend the economy. No one wanted to transfer real power to workers. No one talked about participatory democracy.

But who will win? Pundits are routinely asked this question and none should answer before noting that, in a close race within a fickle, first-past-the-post system where the winner takes all even with less than half of the votes and in which small percentage swings have big impacts on outcomes, election predictions are more astrology than astronomy.

But as an Aquarius, I don’t mind offering a guess: the Liberals. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s poll tracker put the probability of a Liberal minority at 59% as of 16 September. Add to that a 12% chance of a majority for the party and you get a 71% chance of the Liberals maintaining government. Compare those numbers to a 27% chance for a Conservative minority and a mere 1% chance for a majority and you see why the Liberals are the odds-on favourites. The country is tilting towards default: centrism and a grudging acceptance of the status-quo.

If the numbers don’t convince you, consider that in recent days Alberta, which is run by former Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney, has finally admitted to botching its fourth wave Covid efforts as the province faces a collapsing healthcare system and lockdowns . O’Toole will wear this. The Liberals will make sure of it. They’ve already started.

Related: Canada is facing extreme weather. And Trudeau’s love of fossil fuel will only make it worse | Tzeporah Berman

Of course, things could change. Even the poll aggregator could be off. As the election of Donald Trump reminded us, even a low-probability event can happen. A lot depends on late-campaign movements and get-out-the-vote efforts. But if you’re betting – and I’m not saying you should – the safest money is on red.

Whatever happens, Canadians will welcome the end of the election no one wanted. Over the past few weeks, everyone has become a bit more cynical, tired and frustrated. Perhaps hopeless. Expect low turnout and another election within 18 months as the voting will continue until morale improves.

  • David Moscrop is a columnist, political commentator and author of Too Dumb for Democracy: Why We Make Bad Political Decisions and How We Can Make Better Ones

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Canada remembers horrors inflicted on indigenous peoples

Canada on Thursday commemorated a century of injustices against its indigenous populations in the first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, following shocking discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools. The government elevated the day to a statutory holiday this year following the announcement of discoveries of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at several former indigenous residential schools since May.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eases towards 1.2800 as Canada elections, sour sentiment join weak oil

USD/CAD keeps pullback from monthly top, range-bound of late. Canadian election polls flash mixed signals, oil stays pressured after three-day downtrend. China’s Evergrande, Fed taper tantrums and virus woes challenge sellers. USD/CAD snaps three-day uptrend, easing from the monthly peak to 1.2813 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kenney
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Tzeporah Berman
The Independent

Australian state leader quits over corruption investigation

The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit Friday after an anti-corruption watchdog revealed it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak.Numbers of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak during October as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June.“My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Montanan

The perils of one-party rule

We find ourselves in a strange situation right now with one-party rule by Democrats at the national level and one-party rule by the Republicans in Montana. Of course there are tremendous benefits to holding the majority — primarily, not being overly concerned with the travails of the minority party. But there are also perils because there’s […] The post The perils of one-party rule appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Election#Canada#Ndp#Reuters#Liberals#Conservatives#The New Democratic Party#The House Of Commons
AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
AFP

New Line 3 pipeline ready to move oil from Canada to US: Enbridge

The replacement Line 3 pipeline -- the first new conduit from Canada's oil sands to US refineries built in years -- is "substantially completed" and will be ready to move oil starting Friday, Enbridge announced. "We're thrilled" it'll start moving oil after "a long process" to get it built, with the first shipments likely early next week, Enbridge chief communications officer Mike Fernandez told AFP. The 1,765-kilometre-long (1,097-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin replaces a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, and doubles its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK Labour chief struggles for impact despite Johnson's woes

Britain’s Conservative government is beset with problems, from a still-rumbling coronavirus pandemic to a fuel crisis that’s draining gas pumps across the country. This should be a great time for the country’s main opposition party.But Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is struggling to break through to a largely indifferent public. He’s hoping to change that with a speech Wednesday at the party’s annual conference, arguing that Labour is “back in business” after being out of power for a decade.Starmer has troubles of his own. Labour is deeply divided following its election disappointments. Allegations of anti-Semitism under Starmer’s hard-left predecessor,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
WHO 13

Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The battle to keep the government open is coming to a head in Congress this week with a Friday deadline to fund the government looming. On Monday, Republicans blocked a funding package because it included a provision to raise the debt ceiling. Republicans and Democrats are at odds over a plan to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
kdal610.com

Young Germans tired of status quo put faith in Greens, liberals

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens could not be further apart on issues like taxation, climate change and fiscal policy, but Sunday’s election revealed one thing they do have in common: popularity among young voters. An analysis of exit polls by Infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy