Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in August, down from 5.2 percent in July. An update from the Oregon Employment Department said this was the first time Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped below 5 percent, since March of 2020, when the rate was 3.6 percent. OED said Oregon’s unemployment rate was below 5 percent in only two other periods since 1976 when comparable records began. That was during 14 consecutive months in the mid-1990s when the rate dropped to as low as 4.5 percent and during the 51 consecutive months during 2016 through March of 2020, when the rate dropped to a record low of 3.3 percent in late 2019.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO