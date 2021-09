Live theater is back: We might as well have some fun with it. There will be plenty of time (well, hopefully) for the brooding melodramas and dark tragedies that challenge us to introspection and worry. But as theater starts to reemerge from 18 months of forced hibernation, now is the time to celebrate the medium and enjoy ourselves as a theater community.

