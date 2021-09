It seems as though the more time I spend outdoors, the happier I am. People have often asked me, “Don’t you get tired of going out in the woods all the time?” or “AII that stuff you do sounds pretty boring to me.” I have my dad to thank for my interest in most of the outdoor activities I enjoy. Every season of the year has something to offer and look forward to, whether it is hunting, fishing, canoeing, skiing, snowshoeing, berry picking, biking, or hiking—to name but a few. Some people may focus on just a few outdoor hobbies, while others may have a wide range of interests and will use each day for the purpose to which it is best suited.

HOBBIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO