CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava destroys some homes

By JONATHAN RODRÍGUEZ and JOSEPH WILSON
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4Ay5_0c0skUS400
Spain Volcano Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano at the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night. (AP Photo/Jonathan Rodriguez) (Jonathan Rodriguez)

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain — (AP) — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. Huge red plumes topped with black-and-white smoke shot out along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which scientists had been closely watching following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface and days of small earthquakes.

Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, said that by 11 p.m. some 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most, he said, had found family or friends to take them in. The rest were in shelters.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. At their nearest point, the islands are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.

A 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded before the eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast. As the eruptions continued, at least two open mouths belched bright red magma into the air that then flowed in tight streams down the mountain slope.

Shortly after the initial explosion rocked the area, one black lava flow with a burning tip immediately slid toward houses in the village of El Paso. Mayor Sergio Rodríguez said 300 people in immediate danger were evacuated, roads were closed and authorities urged the curious not to approach the area.

The lava eventually destroyed at least eight homes, according to local officials, causing at least one chalet with a tower to crumble. Authorities warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraíso, Alcalá and surrounding areas.

Carlota Martín was at an agricultural plot her family has in Todoque, just downhill from the eruption site, when she heard a huge explosion.

“When we saw the column of smoke, we thought it could not be real, but it kept growing and we knew we had to get out of there,” she told The Associated Press. “You leave, but you are also looking back because you want to see what will happen. Nobody knows how the lava flows will descend, but our plot and lots of houses in the area could be in the way.”

Mariano Hernández, president of La Palma island, said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries but the lava flows made him concerned “about the populated areas on the coast.”

“People should not come near the eruption site where the lava is flowing,” Hernández said. “We are having serious problems with the evacuation because the roads are jammed with people who are trying to get close enough to see it.”

Itahiza Dominguez, head of seismology of Spain’s National Geology Institute, told Canary Islands Television that although it was too early to tell how long this eruption would last, prior “eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months.”

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011. It lasted five months.

Volcanologist Vicente Soler of Spain’s Higher Council said "the material appears to be very fluid, the lava flows will reach the sea sooner or later.” The scientific committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said part of the island’s southwest coast was at risk for landslides and rock falls.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez cancelled his trip to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly so he could travel from Spain’s mainland to the Canary Islands.

“The people of La Palma should rest assured that we have all the resources and emergency personal necessary,” Sánchez said after meeting with local officials on the island.

___

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona. Renata Brito contributed to this report from Barcelona.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Sergio Rodríguez
nationalgeographic.com

Canary Islands volcano roars to life for first time in 50 years

The outburst is the latest in a string of fissure-style eruptions dating back centuries on the Spanish island of La Palma. Experts say it could last for weeks. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has occasionally twitched, convulsed, and rumbled, but no lava has emerged since 1971. That changed this weekend. At 3:12 p.m. local time on September 19, rising magma tore open several fissures on its western flanks, and an extravagant eruption began.
AFP

Toxic gas fears as Canary Islands volcano lava nears sea

A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano was edging towards the sea on Tuesday, destroying everything in its path and provoking fears it will generate clouds of toxic gases when it hits the water. When the molten lava reaches the sea, experts warn it will send clouds of toxic gas into the air and will also affect the marine environment.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Atlantic Ocean#Lava Flows#Los Llanos De Aridane#Ap#Cabeza De Vaca#The Associated Press#Canary Islands Television#Higher Council#Spanish#The U N General Assembly
wtaq.com

Canaries volcano lava gushes towards sea, eruption goes on

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Lava poured from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma for a fourth day on Wednesday, blanketing houses and fields, a day after people with homes on the path of the molten rock were allowed back briefly to recover belongings. Towers of...
WORLD
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Canaries volcano razes hundreds of buildings as lava creeps to sea

A vast wall of molten lava creeping down the slopes of Spain's La Palma island has now destroyed 320 buildings, as distraught residents watched the flow inching towards the sea on Wednesday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday in the south of La Palma, one of seven islands that make up the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of Morocco. The EU's Copernicus observation programme said the lava now covered 154 hectares and had destroyed 320 buildings, double the figure it had given 24 hours earlier. Experts are expecting the number to rise as the slow-moving mass slides towards the island's western coast, when its interaction with the sea is likely to cause explosions and trigger toxic gas emissions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

La Palma volcano news: Thousands evacuated as eruption sparks toxic gas fears

At least 10,000 people may have to be evacuated after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, as authorities warned lava flowing into the sea could release toxic gas. Over 160 homes have been destroyed since the eruption with some 6,000 people ordered to leave their homes in villages close to the volcano.Lava streaming from the volcano is now close to reaching the sea, sparking concerns the flow could mix with saltwater to produce “explosions and the emission of toxic gases”, according to the crisis team at the Canary Islands Volcano Emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the UK coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
66K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy