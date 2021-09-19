Nashville Pride Festival festivities set for Sunday canceled
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Events today scheduled for the Nashville Pride Festival have been canceled because of weather conditions, festival organizers announced Sunday morning. "Due to poor weather conditions, the Nashville Pride Festival for Sunday, September 19 will not move forward," festival organizers said in a statement. "The grounds in the park are heavily saturated and cannot safely withstand another day of heavy foot traffic along with the additional rain/storms forecasted."
