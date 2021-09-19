EPCOT is the Place to BE For Low Wait Times in Disney World!

2020 was a year we to remember… or maybe forget totally… depending on who you ask! It was no surprise that Walt Disney World made the decision to cancel EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional as the pandemic hit. Thankfully, we’re slowly seeing the return of entertainment favorites, such as the fresh announcement that Yehaa Bob Jackson is returning to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort. Disney has already announced some holiday excitement returning to the Parks this year including a new special-ticketed event replacing Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The new party, “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” is boasting the return of a parade, “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade”, as well as holiday-themed fireworks, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.” The big question for many Disney fans, however, is what holiday entertainment can we expect over at EPCOT? Specifically, what’s the word on the popular Candlelight Processional previously featured in EPCOT’s World Showcase America Gardens Theatre?

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO