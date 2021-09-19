CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHY EAGLES HURTS WILL HAVE A FIELD (AND AIR) DAY AGAINST NINERS!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Niners secondary is a train wreck waiting to happen. Jason Verrett is out, Emmanuel Moseley didn’t practice this week and if he doesn’t play, the Niners will start a fifth-round rookie in Deommodore Lenoir and an aging veteran retread on the other side — likely either Josh Norman or Dre Kirkpatrick.

How Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni have bonded over family, razzing and air guitar

PHILADELPHIA -- The handshake was going to finish with Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni playing air guitar. That much was certain. It was early in training camp and there was a rare lull during practice, and Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts used that time to work out a personalized handshake. They went through their sequence of coordinated slaps and backhands, slaps and backhands, and each time they got to the end, the ever-animated Sirianni started acting like he was Jack White in the middle of an epic solo. Hurts, the more laid-back of the two, wasn't going there. He just smiled and laughed.
NFL

