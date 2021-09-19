CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto Community Sentiment Stays Bullish on Current Market

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto Community Sentiment Stays Bullish on Current Market. The crypto community sentiment is still bullish on the current market. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) dropped. Although Bitcoin surged past the important $50,000 mark for the first time in more than 3 months and dropped to around $46,000, the crypto community sentiment is still bullish.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum: prices are improving – Dogecoin is still on the ropes

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are still affected by a slide in prices. But the situation could improve a little. the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum had lost a lot of value in the past few days. The reason for this was turbulence on the stock and stock market, which also had an impact on crypto currencies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Cz
fxempire.com

Bullish Risk-on Market Sentiment and a More Hawkish Fed Take Gold Prices Lower

The first punch occurred yesterday as the Federal Reserve concluded its September FOMC meeting in which revealed a more hawkish demeanor. They penciled in the potential for one rate hike in 2022, which was absent from the last interest rate projection or dot plot. As expected, they did not announce a date on which tapering would begin nor the rate at which they would taper their monthly asset purchases. However, many analysts correctly predicted that there would not be a concrete announcement of a taper timeline and start date until November, with the earliest starting date December of this year or the first quarter of next year.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price stabilises after surge following Twitter crypto tipping announcement

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are showing strong signs of recovery following the Monday flash crash, which wiped out nearly $200 million from the crypto market. While bitcoin’s value has not recovered to its pre-Monday levels of $47,000 yet, its price rose above $44,000 on Thursday, and has since stabilised.Its price is up by about 2 per cent in the last 24 hours compared to its surge by about 4 per cent in the day earlier.Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are also showing signs of stabilising after a phase of recovery. The prices of these cryptocurrencies have not...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Yen Dives as Market Sentiment Turned Bullish, USD/JPY Pressing 110.44 Resistance

Market sentiment took a big turn overnight with strong rally in US indexes. Nikkei follows in Asia and reclaimed 30k handle, but other Asian markets are soft. Yen dropped notably following return of risk appetite while Dollar also weakened. On the other hand, commodity currencies rebounded notably. Yen is now the worst performing one for the week, followed by Sterling. Swiss Franc is the strongest followed by Canadian. But the picture could change before weekly close.
MARKETS
investing.com

Derivatives data favors Ethereum bulls even with this week's crash below $3K

Ether (ETH) has been in a bearish trend since early September, and this week's Evergrande-led market crash drove the price below $2,700 on Sept.20, its lowest level in 47 days. Curiously, just three weeks ago, Ether was testing the $4,000 psychological barrier, but this changed after mounting crypto regulatory concerns and the fear of China's debt markets triggering a global sell-off intensified.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
investing.com

Big investors pivoting from Bitcoin to Ether futures: JPMorgan

American multinational investment bank JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has revealed that institutional investors are starting to shy away from Bitcoin futures in favor of Ether derivatives. In a note to investors on Sept. 22, analysts at the Wall Street bank said that Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) have traded...
MARKETS
investing.com

ChangeNOW: What Moves the Crypto Exchange Industry?

There are more than 6000 different cryptocurrencies out there in the crypto world, with a combined market cap of above $2 trillion. Investors around the world are eager to trade in this rapidly-growing space, and a bunch of cryptocurrency platforms have emerged to meet the need for infrastructure required to support the exchange of digital currencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
actionforex.com

USD Retreats As Market Sentiment Improves

The USD tended to weaken against its major counterparts yesterday as the market sentiment improved erasing the gains made from the Fed’s interest rate decision and at some point, the USD index reached a one week low. On the other hand, US stockmarkets rallied as more risk on sentiment pushed the bulls forward given that concerns of a contagion from a potential default of China’s Evergrande developing group eased considerably. Also, gold prices edged higher, during today’s Asian session recovering some ground, possibly encouraged by the weakening USD after a wide drop marked yesterday. No major financial releases are expected today from the US; hence fundamentals could be in the epicenter, yet we have a high number of Fed officials scheduled to speak among them Fed Chairman Powell, who could draw the market’s attention to monetary policy issues once again.
MARKETS
https://galaxytechnospace.com/

Cryptocurrencies: Ethereum improved in the digital market, current perspective

Ethereum coin has sustained its worth throughout the slumped market. This week the entire digital currencies were struggling hard to maintain their price values. However, Ethereum was the one, which remained firm throughout the red zone. In fact, it was a red zone for the coins. On one side, Shiba lost almost half of its price value in the last two weeks. While in such an arduous situation, Ethereum revamped and proved itself ‘The best digital coin.’
moneyandmarkets.com

Flowers Foods: A Bullish Dividend Workhorse for Rough Markets

Editor’s Note: There’s still time to sign up to Adam O’Dell’s Wednesday Windfalls live event. To sign up, click here. On Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern time, Adam will finally reveal the details of his new strategy that’s beat the market by 51 times … don’t miss it. It’s too...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Killers May Cut the Price of ETH in Half, According to JPMorgan Strategist

A JPMorgan market strategist says the emergence of competitors dubbed as “Ethereum killers” is threatening the dominance of ETH in the smart contract space. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a cross-asset research analyst at the banking giant, reportedly tells Business Insider that ETH’s “fair value” sits around $1,500. ETH is trading at $3,032.71 at time of writing, according to CoinGecko.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Holds Up Stronger Than Bitcoin: What This Bullish Indicator Could Mean For The Crypto

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers if the theater chain should explore adding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment option when it begins accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) later this year. At press time the results of the poll had 72.7% of respondents voting “yes, for sure do it.”
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin On-Chain Analysis: Stablecoins Show Considerable Buying Power

In this article, BeInCrypto takes a look at on-chain indicators like the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) and the (USDT) supply on exchanges, in order to determine how much buying power stablecoins currently have over the entire bitcoin (BTC) supply. Furthermore, we analyze the Stock-to-Flow (STF) model to see if it’s...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Curve, ICON, Serum and Three More Altcoins Ready for Bullish Continuation: Crypto Trader Michaël van de Poppe

Cryptocurrency strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe thinks a handful of altcoins are potentially primed for bullish price movements. The analyst tells his 413,500 Twitter followers that Curve (CRV), the governance token of the stablecoin decentralized exchange Curve Finance, is gearing up for a bullish continuation after it dips to support around $2.40.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy