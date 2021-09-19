Crypto Community Sentiment Stays Bullish on Current Market

The USD tended to weaken against its major counterparts yesterday as the market sentiment improved erasing the gains made from the Fed’s interest rate decision and at some point, the USD index reached a one week low. On the other hand, US stockmarkets rallied as more risk on sentiment pushed the bulls forward given that concerns of a contagion from a potential default of China’s Evergrande developing group eased considerably. Also, gold prices edged higher, during today’s Asian session recovering some ground, possibly encouraged by the weakening USD after a wide drop marked yesterday. No major financial releases are expected today from the US; hence fundamentals could be in the epicenter, yet we have a high number of Fed officials scheduled to speak among them Fed Chairman Powell, who could draw the market’s attention to monetary policy issues once again.

