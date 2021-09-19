jalada Chain Reaction for Mac
Jalada Chain Reaction is an entertaining remake of a popular chain arcade puzzle game. Everything is made to envelop you in a relaxing, but also mind challenging universe. Be prepared to enter the exciting world of Chain Reaction and let yourself be mesmerized by this unique arcade puzzle game. Collect the color bubbles on the field by combining them into chains to enter the next level, and create the longest chain ever to get the highest score. Besides a subtle strategy, various rewards will help you to solve a level in a faster way.www.macupdate.com
