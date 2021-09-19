Christian Vazquez sitting Sunday for Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is one step closer to the big leagues. The first baseman has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester to close the 2021 season. With the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs done with their season, Casas will get a chance to crush some massive bombs for the WooSox over the next two weeks. Worcester has 10 games remaining on their schedule, five of which will be at the bandbox that is Polar Park. It’ll be interesting to see how Casas does with Worcester, after the 21-year-old slashed .284/.395/.484 with 13 dingers for Portland over 77 games. A first-round pick by Boston in 2018, Casas also made a gigantic splash in the Olympics, leading Team USA with three homers and eight RBIs during the team’s run to a silver medal. Welcome to Triple-A, Triston. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XJ45ztSHl4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 20, 2021 Casas was Boston’s No. 1 prospect for most of the year, before Marcelo Mayer took that mantle after the Red Sox drafted the infielder with the No. 4 overall pick in July.

