CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Christian Vazquez sitting Sunday for Red Sox

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox did not list Christian Vazquez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vazquez will catch a breather Sunday while Kevin Plawecki takes over at catcher and bats seventh. Our models project Vazquez to make 45 more plate appearances this season, with 1...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 1

Related
NESN

Red Sox Need To ‘Move On’ From Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe Errors

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Monday just was not the Boston Red Sox’s day in terms of defense. Alex Verdugo lost a Nelson Cruz fly ball in the sun with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The ball ended up bouncing toward the wall, allowing all three runs to score. Cruz scored after Taylor Motter airmailed it into the stands.
MLB
FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Plawecki
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox Standings Watch: Playoff hopes slipping away

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JULY 30: Manager Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 30, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The Boston Red Sox have fallen outside...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Baltimore Orioles
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs: The most important series remaining, including Red Sox-Yankees and Padres-Giants

The 2021 MLB regular season is entering the stretch drive. Three weeks from Monday either the regular season will be over and all the postseason races will be settled, or there will be a Game 163 tiebreaker to decide a division or wild card race. Maybe even multiple Game 163s like 2018. That would be fun. Either way, it's shaping up to be a great three weeks.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Promoted To Triple-A Worcester

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is one step closer to the big leagues. The first baseman has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester to close the 2021 season. With the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs done with their season, Casas will get a chance to crush some massive bombs for the WooSox over the next two weeks. Worcester has 10 games remaining on their schedule, five of which will be at the bandbox that is Polar Park. It’ll be interesting to see how Casas does with Worcester, after the 21-year-old slashed .284/.395/.484 with 13 dingers for Portland over 77 games. A first-round pick by Boston in 2018, Casas also made a gigantic splash in the Olympics, leading Team USA with three homers and eight RBIs during the team’s run to a silver medal. Welcome to Triple-A, Triston. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XJ45ztSHl4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) September 20, 2021 Casas was Boston’s No. 1 prospect for most of the year, before Marcelo Mayer took that mantle after the Red Sox drafted the infielder with the No. 4 overall pick in July.  
MLB
Audacy

Red Sox's Chris Sale tests positive for COVID, won't start Sunday

Just when it looked like the Red Sox' COVID-19 outbreak may have finally been settling down, they were dealt another significant blow on Friday. Chris Sale is now the latest Boston player to test positive, with the news breaking Friday morning. Sale will now miss at least his next scheduled start on Sunday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Nick Pivetta to make return from COVID-19 related injured list in Sunday’s series finale against White Sox

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed that with Connor Seabold making his major-league debut and first career start on Saturday, Pivetta will get the start on Sunday. Pivetta has been held out of action since the end of August, as he was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list on September 5 before it was revealed that he became the ninth Boston player to test positive for coronavirus two days later.
MLB
Times Daily

Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19 again, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bobby Dalbec sits, Kyle Schwarber starts at first base as Chris Sale, Red Sox look to complete sweep of Mets

Bobby Dalbec is not in the Red Sox’ starting lineup for their series finale against the Mets at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Despite slashing a scorching .368/.500/.842 with two home runs and five RBI over his last six games, Dalbec will sit in favor of Kyle Schwarber, who will get the start at first base as the Sox go up against Mets starter Taijuan Walker.
MLB
chatsports.com

Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

A loooooooooooooooot of players on the Red Sox are on the COVID-19 list, including former Project Runway superstar Chris Sale, so there’s really no telling how this series is going to shake out. The White Sox are facing off against Tanner Houck, who’s looking for his first win this season...
MLB
NESN

Christian Arroyo Won’t Return In Time To Join Red Sox On Road Trip

The next time the Red Sox see Christian Arroyo will be in Boston, at the very least. Arroyo, who tested positive for the virus Aug. 29 after he was moved to the COVID-19 related injured list as a close contact of Kiké Hernández, will not be activated in time to join his team on their ongoing road trip. Manager Alex Cora told reporters the news pregame Sunday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Nick Pivetta, Christian Arroyo, Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox are still working through their COVID issues, with players still being sent to the COVID list. The latest was Phillips Valdez, who was sent to the list on Sunday. (Amin Touri; Boston.com) Meanwhile, Nick Pivetta was able to come back on Sunday, and despite the loss he...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy