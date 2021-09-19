CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunday Night Football Betting: Will the Ravens Cover as Home Underdogs?

By Austan Kas
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur second Sunday Night Football contest features an outstanding battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. We know an 0-2 start can be historically brutal to recover from. Can the Ravens knock off the Chiefs to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start?. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Kansas City is a...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Vs Ravens Preview: Sunday Night Fight

When the schedules came out, this matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens was supposed to be highly contested. It is not impossible for that to still be the case. However, the Ravens are severely depleted across their entire starting lineup because of injuries. The Chiefs are nearly at full strength health-wise, and they are also riding the momentum of a comeback win from last Sunday. Can Baltimore pull off what has become a challenging upset?
NFL
pff.com

Best NFL Week 2 Sunday Night Football single-game & player props bets

Island games are the highlight of any NFL week for betting enthusiasts. As the industry continues to grow, some of the most discussed moments belong to single-game opportunities. As such, this is the only betting guide needed to unearth tons of expected value for each Sunday night contest throughout the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Night Football#Underdogs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Bottom 12#The Cleveland Browns#Java
CBS Sports

NFL DFS for Chiefs vs. Ravens: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday Night Football

One of the most notable receivers to switch teams in the offseason was Sammy Watkins, who left the Chiefs for the Ravens. The 28-year-old will have a quick reunion with his former teammates as Chiefs vs. Ravens takes place on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore has been searching for a top wideout to pair with Lamar Jackson and early returns are promising as Watkins had 96 receiving yards in his Baltimore debut. With his familiarity with the Chiefs' personnel, the veteran will be intriguing to lots of daily Fantasy players for Sunday's NFL DFS lineups.
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Pours Water on Ravens Fans After Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football Loss

The 2021 NFL season is off and running and that means Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back and doing his thing. It was quite an eventful offseason for Patrick Mahomes and his family. He became a first-time father earlier this year in February. Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed a baby girl, Sterling Skye, during the offseason. He and his Chiefs teammates also lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. The loss undoubtedly left a bad taste in the mouth of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The team and their star quarterback spent the offseason working hard to get another shot at winning an NFL championship. The Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens yesterday (Sunday) in a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls. While Patrick Mahomes made news on the field, his brother, Jackson Mahomes, may have made some news off the field.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Sunday Night Football Tonight: Chiefs vs. Ravens channel, live stream, start time, more

Who faces off in Sunday Night Football tonight? Week 2 features a showdown between two AFC heavyweights as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. What channel is Sunday Night Football on? Check below for more live stream and broadcasting information, as well as a preview for a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup.
NFL
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 2 Chiefs-Ravens Showdown tournaments

The schedule-makers earn a tip of the cap for providing football — and NFL DFS — fans with such a marquee Sunday Night Football matchup. The Ravens host the Chiefs in a showdown of Super Bowl hopefuls. The Ravens have been hit hard by the injury bug and opened as 2.5-point underdogs. Vegas also set the total at 55.5, so it’s fair to anticipate a hotly contested, high-scoring affair that make it extra fun to narrow down your lineup picks for DraftKings Showdown contests.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy