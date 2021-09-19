CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the crazy headbangers we saw when Soulfly played in San Antonio on Saturday

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mighty Soulfly brought its crunching riffs back to San Antonio for a Saturday show at Vibes Event Center. Led by former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, the Arizona-based band is known for keeping things heavy while pushing the boundaries of metal. And it did plenty of both during its powerful set. We also caught the performance of opener Suicide Puppets, who were ripping in their own right.

