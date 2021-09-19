All the crazy headbangers we saw when Soulfly played in San Antonio on Saturday
The mighty Soulfly brought its crunching riffs back to San Antonio for a Saturday show at Vibes Event Center. Led by former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, the Arizona-based band is known for keeping things heavy while pushing the boundaries of metal. And it did plenty of both during its powerful set. We also caught the performance of opener Suicide Puppets, who were ripping in their own right.www.sacurrent.com
