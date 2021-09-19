‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ Rated in Korea, Lists PC, PS4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch as Platforms
The plot has thickened, as they say, for the Castlevania Advance Collection, which was first reported back in June. As reported by Gematsu, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated the Castlevania Advance Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The page for the rating has now been taken down, but not before screenshots were taken.bloody-disgusting.com
