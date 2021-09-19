CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ Rated in Korea, Lists PC, PS4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch as Platforms

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plot has thickened, as they say, for the Castlevania Advance Collection, which was first reported back in June. As reported by Gematsu, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated the Castlevania Advance Collection for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The page for the rating has now been taken down, but not before screenshots were taken.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best FIFA 22 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC

The next entry in the world's most popular football franchise is just around the corner, with FIFA 22 set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The general release date is currently set for Friday, October 1, but if you purchase the FIFA...
FIFA
rpgsite.net

Pixel-art action RPG Unsighted launches on September 30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Publisher Humble Games and Studio Pixel Punk have announced that Unsighted will launch on September 30 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Humble). A demo for Unsighted is currently available on Steam, and a demo for Nintendo Switch will also be available later this week, for those wanting to try out the action RPG before it releases.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Castlevania#Ps4#Australian#Korean#Konami
IGN

NBA 2K22 Out Now in India on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

The latest entry in 2K's annual basketball franchise, NBA 2K22 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S as well as the Nintendo Switch consoles in India. Every physical edition of the game across all consoles is available to purchase now in the country. NBA 2K22...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

PS4 vs. Xbox One vs. Nintendo Switch: Which Console Actually Won?

Well, the dust has all but settled on the last generation's console wars. Now, we have a new generation of consoles to contend with, and all the bells and whistles they bring. Or, at least, we would do if we could actually get our hands on some stock. So, now...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Twinfinite

NBA 2K22 Download & Install Size (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC, Switch)

It’s another September and that means it’s time for the release of NBA 2K22. Bringing MyCareer, updated rosters, the MyTeam mode, the Neighborhood, and the City to boot. As such, you’re probably wondering just what the NBA 2K22 install size is. We’ve listed it for each and every platform conveniently for you down below.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best gaming earbuds for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch

Finding the best gaming earbuds can be a bit of a minefield. While buds for music listening and sports are two-a-penny, with wireless earphones and true wireless earbud options the norm, gamers usually find that only over-ear headsets are regularly being designed by manufacturers to suit their needs. If in-ear...
CELL PHONES
videogameschronicle.com

Konami’s unannounced Castlevania GBA collection has been rated for consoles and PC

An unannounced Castlevania Game Boy Advance remaster collection has now been rated by a third games ratings board. The Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website has listed Castlevania Advance Collection, and rated it PG-12 for “sex, violence, horror and inappropriate language”. It also lists the game’s formats for the first...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

First-person adventure horror cooking game Happy’s Humble Burger Farm launches in Q4 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

First-person adventure horror cooking game Happy’s Humble Burger Farm will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in Q4 2021, publisher tinyBuild and developer Scythe Dev Team announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. You’re Hired!. Congratulations,...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Castlevania Advance Collection has leaked once again

The as-yet-unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection has been leaked once again, this time by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. The listing on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website has since been taken down, but thankfully Gematsu covered the listing before it was deleted. Unlike the previous leaks that we’ve...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy