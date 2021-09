Is this a useful stat? Absolutely not. Is it a fun stat, especially for those that reside north of the border and cheer for the Toronto Blue Jays? Absolutely. The Toronto Blue Jays have been absolutely cruising in September, going 11-1 thus far in the month. That includes a sweep of the Oakland Athletics to overtake them in the wild card race, a sweep of the New York Yankees to overtake them in the wild card race, and three out of four games from the Baltimore Orioles.

