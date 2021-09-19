CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Bill to scrap MCAS test is subject of virtual public hearing

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMX2w_0c0siEe600
MCAS

BOSTON — A bill that would scrap the MCAS test as a graduation requirement in Massachusetts is the subject of a virtual public hearing at the Statehouse on Monday.

The bill would replace the standardized test with what supporters describe as “a broader and democratically determined framework to measure school quality, along with more authentic forms of demonstrating student achievement.”

The bill would create a grant program to let teachers, students, parents and local school districts set goals for their public schools, decide how best to evaluate if those goals are being met, and identify what resources are needed to realize those goals. It would also equire the state to offer multiple pathways for students to demonstrate that they “have met the mastery standard for the competency determination, including options that do not require a student to take a standardized test.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association supports the bill.

MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a press release that the influence of the MCAS has allowed white supremecy to flourish in public schools, alienated students who have diverse backgrounds and learning styles.

“Public schools in predominantly Black and brown communities have been taken over by state bureaucrats who have been using standardized testing as a tool not to improve opportunities for students but instead as one to pry public education from the hands of the families and educators who know best what their students need,” Najimy said.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Robert Kanellas
4d ago

The long-term consequences of the political reinvention of scholastic proficiencies are socially, culturally, and economically frightful.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Demand blamed for weekly testing hiccups in 600+ MA districts

BOSTON — The state’s testing provider is blaming unanticipated demand for the weekly testing hiccups happening at schools across Massachusetts. Cambridge-based CIC Health, contracted by the state to provide testing at schools, told Boston 25 News more than 600 districts and more than 2,000 schools have signed up for testing. According to CIC, that’s nearly three times as many schools as were anticipated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Providers challenge only US law banning vaccine mandates

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Medical providers and Montana residents with compromised immune systems are challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. They argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy