Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Struggles with command again
Clippard earned the save Saturday against the Astros after allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk across one inning. Clippard allowed runs for the second straight outing but was able to clinch the save either way. The veteran reliever has struggled a bit with his stuff, though, as he has gone four straight appearances without a strikeout. He owns a 1.69 ERA but a 2:5 K:BB through six outings this month.www.cbssports.com
