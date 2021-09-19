Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Struggles with command again

Bumgarner gave up three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Thursday against Atlanta. He had five strikeouts. Bumgarner gave up an RBI double to Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer to Austin Riley in the third, but otherwise he tossed two scoreless innings both before and after that frame. Bumgarner, 7-10 on the year, is now winless in his last six starts, going 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA during that stretch. He'll face the Giants on the road next Thursday in his next scheduled start.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO