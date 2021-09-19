CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Struggles with command again

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Clippard earned the save Saturday against the Astros after allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk across one inning. Clippard allowed runs for the second straight outing but was able to clinch the save either way. The veteran reliever has struggled a bit with his stuff, though, as he has gone four straight appearances without a strikeout. He owns a 1.69 ERA but a 2:5 K:BB through six outings this month.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Game 131, Diamondbacks at Mariners

For what feels like the 40th time this season, the M’s faced what felt like a must-win game, and despite an early lead, you could feel it slipping away. The Astros came back to tie, then take the lead, and extend the lead. The best part of the Astros bullpen awaited. And then, just as they’ve done so many times, the M’s found a way to win. It’s got to be frustrating for the Astros, who’ve outscored the M’s by a mile, but have a tendency to trade 11-2 wins with close losses.
MLB
Arizona Sports

D-backs reinstate RHP Tyler Clippard from COVID-19 list

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday reinstated reliever Tyler Clippard from the injured list and shipped Miguel Aguilar to Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed last Tuesday that Clippard was put on the COVID-19 list and that the right-hander was experiencing symptoms. The 36-year-old has been a bright spot in the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Clippard
ESPN

Gilbert sharp as Diamondbacks hurt Mariners again in 5-4 win

SEATTLE -- — Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday. Arizona did more damage to the Mariners’ AL wild-card hopes with its second straight win, taking the series from a team that was surging just two days ago. Seattle is now three games behind Boston for the second wild-card spot with the Red Sox coming to town Monday for a three-game series.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Arizona Diamondbacks swept as Merrill Kelly struggles in return from COVID-19 absence

So, in a way, the Diamondbacks' 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night was another bit of damage sustained from Kelly's bout with COVID. Not only did it rob the Diamondbacks of a month's worth of starts from arguably their most reliable starter, it also came with a ramp-up period as he works his way back. First time back, you have this kind of image in your head of what it should go like," Kelly said.
MLB
fantasydata.com

Arizona Diamondbacks Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte isn't starting for a Friday matchup with the Houston Astros and right-hander Brandon Bielak. The veteran is batting .323 with a .384 on-base percentage, 12 home runs, and a stolen base in 315 plate appearances this season. He'll get the day off with Jake McCarthy hitting ninth and starting in center field instead. In 33 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, McCarthy is hitting .214 with a .313 on-base percentage and a stolen base. You're probably better off looking elsewhere for streaming help on Friday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Astros
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Sitting again Wednesday

Ahmed (shoulder) is not in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta. Ahmed has sat out the past four games while dealing with soreness in his left shoulder, and his absence will continue Wednesday. Josh Rojas will shift to shortstop while Ketel Marte comes in from the outfield to cover the keystone.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings in no-decision

Bumgarner gave up three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Thursday against Atlanta. He had five strikeouts. Bumgarner gave up an RBI double to Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer to Austin Riley in the third, but otherwise he tossed two scoreless innings both before and after that frame. Bumgarner, 7-10 on the year, is now winless in his last six starts, going 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA during that stretch. He'll face the Giants on the road next Thursday in his next scheduled start.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Notches 12th homer

Kelly went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Thursday's 6-4 win over Atlanta. Kelly tagged a Jacob Webb offering to left field in the seventh inning to pull the Diamondbacks into a 4-4 tie. It was the 12th homer of the year for Kelly and first since Sept. 4, snapping an 11-game drought. He's hitting .236 in 331 plate appearances this season with a respectable .756 OPS.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
Sporting News

Shohei Ohtani injury update: Angels star could be done pitching this season

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani might not pitch again this season because of soreness in his right arm. He has been scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Athletics. Ohtani felt soreness Wednesday while playing catch before the Angels' game vs. the White Sox. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy