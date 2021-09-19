Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: No-decision Saturday
Castellanos didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Astros after allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning three across five innings. Castellanos has started in each of his last five outings but hasn't looked very good, and he has given up at least three runs in each of his last three appearances while failing to complete six frames each time. He's not expected to pitch deep into games and hasn't looked dominant by any means, so his upside should be matchup-dependent the rest of the way.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0