Paying too much for gas Bonney Lake? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Bonney Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bonney Lake area was $3.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.25 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 20709 Wa-410 E.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bonney Lake area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$--
$--
$3.89
|card
card$4.25
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.17
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.10
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.09
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.23
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1201 39Th Ave Sw. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
