Paying too much for gas Bonney Lake? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Bonney Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bonney Lake area was $3.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 20709 Wa-410 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bonney Lake area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 20709 Wa-410 E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chevron 11802 S Meridian, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 21406 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 801 S Hill Park Dr, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 18311 Veterans Memorial Dr E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Chevron 18321 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1201 39Th Ave Sw. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.