Paying too much for gas Cumberland? Analysis shows most expensive station
(CUMBERLAND, MD) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Cumberland area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cumberland area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at BP, at 1064 National Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 2045 Bedford St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
