Paying too much for gas Cumberland? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CUMBERLAND, MD) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Cumberland area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cumberland area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumberland area appeared to be at BP, at 1064 National Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cumberland area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1064 National Hwy, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Sunoco 1124 National Hwy, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Sheetz 11601 Winchester Rd, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Kwik & Ez 14305 National Hwy, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Pit 'N' Go 361 Frederick St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sheetz 210 Greene St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 2045 Bedford St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.