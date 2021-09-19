High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Marion as of Sunday
(MARION, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.20 for gas in the Marion area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marion area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 975 E 500 S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.29
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.89
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.22
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1503 N Baldwin . As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
