High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Marion as of Sunday

(MARION, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.20 for gas in the Marion area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marion area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 975 E 500 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 975 E 500 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

McClure 130 S Branson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 318 W 3Rd St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.29 $ 3.85 $ --

McClure 722 N Washington St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2620 S Lincoln Blvd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.52

Sunoco 3035 S Western Ave, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1503 N Baldwin . As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.