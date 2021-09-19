Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Paso Robles

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Paso Robles?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.95, with an average price of $4.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paso Robles area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1849 Ramada Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1849 Ramada Dr, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.95 $ -- $ 5.25 $ --

Chevron 190 Niblick Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.99

Mobil 2401 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ 5.11 $ --

76 2400 Golden Hill Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 4.97 $ 4.47

Sinclair 1493 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ 4.80 $ 4.95 $ --

One Stop Food 1924 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.