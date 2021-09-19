Where’s the most expensive gas in Pekin?

(PEKIN, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Pekin area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.32 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pekin area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 104 S 4Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pekin area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 104 S 4Th St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 103 Radio City Dr, North Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Phillips 66 1401 Broadway St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 2102 Broadway St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Cenex 2111 Court St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ --

Casey's 12031 State Rte 29, South Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.90 $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 8626 W Wheeler Rd. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.