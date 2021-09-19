Where’s the most expensive gas in Pekin?
(PEKIN, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.32 for gas in the Pekin area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.32 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pekin area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 104 S 4Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pekin area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$3.90
$3.16
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 8626 W Wheeler Rd. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
