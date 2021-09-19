High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Parkersburg as of Sunday

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Parkersburg?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Parkersburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 306 Ann St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Parkersburg area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Sheetz 306 Ann St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.35

BP 1212 Avery St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Speedway 807 Washington Blvd, Belpre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Kroger 1008 Washington Blvd, Belpre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 1607 Dupont Rd E, WestVirginia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.35

BP 20 Marrtown Rd, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2320 Gihon Rd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.