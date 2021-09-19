High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Granbury as of Sunday

(GRANBURY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Granbury area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Granbury area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Granbury area appeared to be at Shell, at 2083 Weatherford Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2083 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Shell 5681 Acton Hwy, Acton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Alon 2316 Lipan Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

G Mart 3105 Lipan Hwy, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 321 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.85

Conoco 1611 S Morgan St, Granbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 1301 S Morgan St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.