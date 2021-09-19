Where’s the most expensive gas in El Centro?

(EL CENTRO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.27 for gas in the El Centro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Centro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2115 S 4Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2115 S 4Th St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 4.79

Chevron 1850 S Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Shell 1690 S 4Th St, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.47 $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ -- card card $ 4.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1302 S Imperial Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.54 $ 4.69 $ 4.35

ARCO 398 W Aurora Dr, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.77 $ 4.29

ARCO 3603 S Dogwood Ave, El Centro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.77 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.