Where’s the most expensive gas in El Centro?
(EL CENTRO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.27 for gas in the El Centro area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Centro area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2115 S 4Th St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.69
|card
card$4.89
$5.09
$5.29
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.47
$4.67
$4.87
$--
|card
card$4.57
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$4.54
$4.69
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.19
|card
card$4.37
$4.57
$4.77
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.37
$4.57
$4.77
$4.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kennedy's Market at 70 E Main St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
