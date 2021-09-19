Don’t overpay for gas in Clovis: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLOVIS, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Clovis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clovis area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at Valero, at 1020 Mitchell St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clovis area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1020 Mitchell St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.48

Chevron 901 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Valero 301 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Valero 1320 N Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.45

RedRock Oil 521 W Brady Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2021 North Prince St, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.48

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.