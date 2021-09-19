Don’t overpay for gas in Clovis: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CLOVIS, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Clovis area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clovis area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clovis area appeared to be at Valero, at 1020 Mitchell St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Clovis area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.55
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.59
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.48
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3500 N Prince St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
