Don’t overpay for gas in Seguin: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEGUIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Seguin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seguin area was $2.66 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 502 E Court St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 502 E Court St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2999 N Sh-123 Bypass, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Valero 969 E Ih-10, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 7748 Fm-725, McQueeney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 103 E Kingsbury St, Seguin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 2728 N Austin St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.