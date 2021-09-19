Don’t overpay for gas in Seguin: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SEGUIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Seguin?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seguin area was $2.66 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 502 E Court St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 2728 N Austin St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
