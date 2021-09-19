Are you overpaying for gas in Elmira? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ELMIRA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Elmira?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elmira area ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.20 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 908 E Church St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elmira area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 908 E Church St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Sunoco 625 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ --

Tops Fuel 1600 Cedar St, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Byrne Dairy 1968 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Byrne Dairy 2529 Corning Rd, Elmira

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Express Mart 606 S Main St, Horseheads

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 759 E Church St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.