Where’s the most expensive gas in Danville?
(DANVILLE, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Danville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Danville area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.08 to $3.37 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 102 N Paris St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.72
$3.92
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meijer at 3649 N Vermilion St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
