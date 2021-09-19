Paying too much for gas Hilo? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HILO, HI) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Hilo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hilo area ranged from $3.86 per gallon to $4.13, with an average price of $4.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1801 Kamehameha Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hilo area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76 1801 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.68 $ 4.61

Hele 370 Kaumana Dr, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ 4.32 $ 4.67 $ --

76 56 E Puainako St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ 4.32 $ 4.67 $ --

Shell 1104 Kilauea Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.36 $ 4.67 $ 4.39

76 1698 Kilauea Ave, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.64 $ 4.44

Aloha 250-A Kinoole St, Hilo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 381 Makaala St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.