Paying too much for gas Hilo? Analysis shows most expensive station
(HILO, HI) If you’re paying more than $4.06 for gas in the Hilo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hilo area ranged from $3.86 per gallon to $4.13, with an average price of $4.06 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1801 Kamehameha Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hilo area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.13
$4.33
$4.68
$4.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.12
$4.32
$4.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.12
$4.32
$4.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.36
$4.67
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.64
$4.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 381 Makaala St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.86 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
