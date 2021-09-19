Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sherman
(SHERMAN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Sherman area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sherman area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sherman area appeared to be at Shamrock, at 1329 N Grand Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sherman area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3333 N Us-75. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
