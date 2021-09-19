Where’s the most expensive gas in Tupelo?

(TUPELO, MS) Gas prices vary across the Tupelo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tupelo area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.62 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1241 Cr- 931.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1241 Cr- 931, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 438 E Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Chevron 850 N Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1159 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 214 S Thomas St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1400 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 318 S Gloster St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.