Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lenoir

(LENOIR, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Lenoir area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lenoir area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lenoir area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1601 Nc-268.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1601 Nc-268, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 502 Wilkesboro Blvd Se, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.15

BP 2689 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Travelers 2108 Norwood St Sw, Lenoir

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2765 Hickory Blvd, Hudson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Food Fare at 139 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.