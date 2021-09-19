Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lenoir
(LENOIR, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Lenoir area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lenoir area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lenoir area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1601 Nc-268.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.60
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.44
$3.74
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Food Fare at 139 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
