Where’s the most expensive gas in Hammond?
(HAMMOND, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Hammond area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hammond area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hammond area appeared to be at Chevron, at Us-190.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1920 Sw Railroad Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
