Where’s the most expensive gas in Hammond?

(HAMMOND, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Hammond area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hammond area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hammond area appeared to be at Chevron, at Us-190.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Us-190, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.69

Hoppin Harley's 48012 La-1065, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Texaco 43169 Pumpkin Center Rd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Chevron 42560 Pumpkin Center Rd, Hammond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon La-442, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron La-442, Tickfaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1920 Sw Railroad Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.