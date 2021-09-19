Paying too much for gas Elizabethtown? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Elizabethtown?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elizabethtown area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 1005 N Dixie Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 1005 N Dixie Hwy, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Kroger 3040 Dolphin Dr, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Speedway 1040 N Mulberry, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.40 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 482 S Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1046 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 2007 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4205 Us 31W. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.