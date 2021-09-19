Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Minot

(MINOT, ND) Are you paying too much for gas in Minot?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Minot area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 3630 S Broadway.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Minot area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 3630 S Broadway, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Racers 1500 37Th Ave Sw, Minot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 529 W Burdick Expy. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.