Analysis shows most expensive gas in Eureka

(EUREKA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.70 for gas in the Eureka area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.19 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Eureka area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Eureka area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1125 4Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Eureka area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1125 4Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2480 6Th St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1434 Myrtle Ave, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3505 Broadway St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.95

Shell 3973 Walnut Dr, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 4050 Broadway, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1006 W Wabash Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.