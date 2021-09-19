Are you overpaying for gas in Longview? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LONGVIEW, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.81 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1221 Rose Valley Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Longview area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1221 Rose Valley Rd, Kelso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1456 Tennant Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Shell 1155 Washington Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Chevron 1427 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 1410 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 1055 Tennant Way, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.27 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 424 Long Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.