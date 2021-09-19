Paying too much for gas Orangeburg? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ORANGEBURG, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Orangeburg?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Orangeburg area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Orangeburg area appeared to be at BP, at 3687 Saint Matthews Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Orangeburg area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.35
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 322 Stonewall Jackson Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0