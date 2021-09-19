Don’t overpay for gas in Muskogee: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Gas prices vary across the Muskogee area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Muskogee area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Muskogee area appeared to be at Andy's Convenience Store, at 6231 S Cherokee St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskogee area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Andy's Convenience Store 6231 S Cherokee St , Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Davis Field Convenience Store 6315 S Cherokee St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Valero 2300 S 32Nd St, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3116 W Broadway Ave, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5390 W Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.00 $ 3.23 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Homeland at 2410 Chandler Rd. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.