High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaufort as of Sunday
(BEAUFORT, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Beaufort area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaufort area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Shell, at 3530 Trask Parkway.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.25
$--
$3.04
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 4 Sanders Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
