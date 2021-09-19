High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaufort as of Sunday

(BEAUFORT, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Beaufort area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaufort area ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Shell, at 3530 Trask Parkway.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3530 Trask Parkway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Parker's 3440 Trask Pkwy, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Enmarket 3076 Trask Parkway, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.04

Beaufort General Store 1300 Boundary St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Parker's 133 Sams Point Rd, Lady's Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Enmarket 2265 Boundary St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 4 Sanders Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.