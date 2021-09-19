Where’s the most expensive gas in Sierra Vista?

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Sierra Vista area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sierra Vista area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1860 S Az-92.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1860 S Az-92, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Chevron 5200 E Az-90, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3999 E Fry Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.