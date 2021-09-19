Analysis shows most expensive gas in West Bend
(WEST BEND, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the West Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Bend area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Bend area appeared to be at BP, at 1211 W Washington St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.68
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 500 S Main St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
