Analysis shows most expensive gas in West Bend

(WEST BEND, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the West Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Bend area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Bend area appeared to be at BP, at 1211 W Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1211 W Washington St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 806 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.68 $ 3.09

CITGO 1516 N Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Amoco 1650 N Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 1229 S Main St, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1750 S Silverbrook Dr, West Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 500 S Main St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.