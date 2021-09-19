High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Roseburg as of Sunday
(ROSEBURG, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.75 for gas in the Roseburg area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Roseburg area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.75 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Roseburg area appeared to be at Chevron, at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roseburg area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$3.79
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.69
|card
card$3.91
$4.11
$--
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.39
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.99
$3.69
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
