High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Roseburg as of Sunday

(ROSEBURG, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.75 for gas in the Roseburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Roseburg area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Roseburg area appeared to be at Chevron, at 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Roseburg area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 346 Nw Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

76 2611 Nw Edenbower Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ -- $ 3.85

Chevron 345 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Texaco 912 Se Stephens St, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1859 Ne Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

76 334 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4141 Ne Stephens St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.