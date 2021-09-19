Jamie Foxx pays tribute to Michael K. Williams: ‘I wanted to do right by you with my words’
Several weeks after actor Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54, Jamie Foxx paid tribute to his friend in an emotional Instagram post. Sharing that it “took me a minute to gather my thoughts and emotions,” the Oscar winner wrote that he “wanted to do right by you with my words... I wanted to let you know that you are beloved” under two photos of Williams along with one of them together.www.audacy.com
