Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kalispell
(KALISPELL, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Kalispell?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalispell area was $3.38 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at Hwy Mt-35.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.09
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
