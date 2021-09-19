Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Kalispell?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kalispell area was $3.38 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at Hwy Mt-35.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco Hwy Mt-35, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 2075 Lasalle Rd, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 305 E Idaho St, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Exxon 1645 Us-93 S, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.09 $ 3.44

Conoco 1090 N Meridian Rd, Kalispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Exxon 1278 Hwy 2 E, Kallispell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2330 Us-93 N . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.