Analysis shows most expensive gas in Galveston

(GALVESTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Galveston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Galveston area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galveston area appeared to be at Texaco, at 6101 Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 6101 Broadway St, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 6102 Stewart Rd , Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Valero 8220 Harborside Dr, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 601 Broadway Blvd, Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 602 Broadway Blvd , Galveston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 628 Broadway Blvd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.